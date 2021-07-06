Officers searching for missing man find body at Ladybower Reservoir

Ben Whittington, 26, was last seen on Welwyn Road in Sheffield at around 6am on Monday July 5.

Officers had been concerned for his welfare and appealed for the public’s help to find him.

A Volkswagen Transporter believed to have been driven by Ben was found at Ladybower Reservoir this morning.

Police searching for a man missing from Sheffield have found a man's body at Ladybower Reservoir

And now South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the body of a man has been found close to the reservoir.

They added: “Whilst formal identification has not yet taken place, officers believe the body to be that of Ben.

"Enquiries are ongoing, however his death is not being treated as suspicious.