Nissan Juke driver set to appear in court after testing positive for cocaine while speeding in the High Peak

A driver failed a roadside drug test and was arrested at the scene.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Feb 2024, 12:32 GMT
Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit stopped a Nissan Juke in Charlesworth in the High Peak as the vehicle was driving at 50mph in a 30mph limit.

A roadside drug test was carried out at the scene and the driver tested positive for cocaine.

The driver was arrested and is set to appear in court.