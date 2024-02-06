Nissan Juke driver set to appear in court after testing positive for cocaine while speeding in the High Peak
A driver failed a roadside drug test and was arrested at the scene.
Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit stopped a Nissan Juke in Charlesworth in the High Peak as the vehicle was driving at 50mph in a 30mph limit.
A roadside drug test was carried out at the scene and the driver tested positive for cocaine.
The driver was arrested and is set to appear in court.