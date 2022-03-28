Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries after collision in Buxton

A Honda motorcycle collided with a Vauxhall Astra just after 5pm on the A515 at Brierlow Bar on Thursday.

The rider of the Honda, a 26-year-old man, was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and anyone who has not already spoken to officers and has information that can assist with their enquiries is asked to contact Derbyshire police, quoting reference 22*169480.”