Missing Portsmouth man could be in Buxton police say

Stephen Waring was last seen on Friday October 15 at his home address on Eastern Road in Portsmouth.

The 58-year-old was reported missing yesterday (Monday) and has not been seen or heard from since.

Police in Hampshire said they are extremely concerned for his welfare, and that it is believed he could be in Buxton, or elsewhere in Derbyshire.

Stephen Waring is missing from Portsmouth but officers say he could be in Buxton

Stephen is described as white, with grey hair, around 5ft 7ins tall. He is of a slim build with a pale complexion and uses a walking stick.

Hampshire Police added: “Stephen may appear disorientated so if you see him, please call us on 999 immediately.”

Anyone with information can also contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 44210418372.