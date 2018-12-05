Missing 79-year-old man could be in Derbyshire, police say

A pensioner missing from Sheffield may be in Derbyshire, police have said.

Officers are appealing for help to find Petter Leggett, 79, who was last seen at his home address on Ecclesall Road South at midnight on Tuesday December 4.

He is described as around 5ft 9ins tall, of a very thin build and with grey/blonde hair.

South Yorkshire Police said: "It appears Peter has left home some time before 9.15am on Tuesday morning, wearing a dressing gown, a blue knee-length mac, slippers and glasses.

"He is thought to be driving a black Kia Sportage, registration LT15 OUX and possibly heading towards the Derbyshire area.

"Have you seen Peter? Have you seen Peter’s car? If so please call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 0215 of 5 December 2018, you can also contact Derbyshire Police quoting incident 388 of 5 December 2018."