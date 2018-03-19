Man who robbed 12-year-old girl of mobile phone on Derbyshire street jailed

A shameless thug who was captured on CCTV violently dragging a 12-year-old girl to the floor before robbing her mobile phone in Derbyshire has been jailed for three years.

Patrik Gunar, 22, caused widespread outrage after police released harrowing footage of his shocking broad daylight attack on the schoolgirl last month.

Patrik Gunar

The Slovakian national could be seen walking down the street before suddenly turning back and grabbing the youngster on Cambridge Street, in Derby.

The victim bravely fought back but the thug managed to overpower her and wrestle her to the ground before he calmly walked away with her iPhone 6s.

The girl had just been to the local shops to get groceries for her mum before she was callously attacked at 4.40pm on February 18.

On Monday, Gunar wept in the dock as he pleaded guilty to robbery and was jailed for three years at Derby Crown Court.

The girl was dragged to the floor during the robbery

In police interview, he told officers that his victim had been "easy prey" because she was "just a little girl."

Gunar, of Derby, was caught after the video was shared widely online including by celebrities such as Piers Morgan, Gavy Roslin, Nick Knowles and Michael Vaughan.

Numerous offers of help were also made - including free self defence classes for the girl and nearly £2,000 was raised on a crowdfunding page.

Police Staff Investigator Lindsey Scribbins said: “This was a very shocking incident which left the young victim badly shaken and distressed.

“The mass public reaction when we released the CCTV appeal was testament to the horrific nature of this crime, which is reflected in the sentence passed today.”

The 12-year-old victim asked police to share a statement on her behalf.

She said: “I would like to thank the public for all the support I have received. The heart-warming comments mean a great deal to me and my family.

“The public reaction really raised my self-confidence after I initially felt very low following the incident.

“I would also like to offer big thanks to the police for their hard and fast work.

“They found the person responsible in what seemed like the blink of an eye and have been very supportive throughout.

“I’ve also been blown away by the generosity of people in making donations. It means I can replace my phone, replace the clothes I was wearing and so much more.”

The mother of the victim added: “I would just like to say a big thank you to all the people that reacted to the police’s plea for help.

“My daughter was very shaken by what happened, but the support and generosity she has been shown has been amazing.”