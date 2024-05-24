Man who attempted to rape Derbyshire woman while she was asleep jailed
The woman woke to find Brian Rowbotham performing a sexual act on her at a property in New Mills. He then attempted to rape her. The attack has left the woman suffering from anxiety and depression and struggling to sleep.
In a victim impact statement, she said: “Ever since I became a victim of this awful crime I have experienced so much pain and loss in all areas of my life. I grieve for the girl I no longer am, and I grieve for how much it has taken away from me.”
The woman reported the matter to police immediately, and Rowbotham was arrested. The 37-year-old, of Queen Street, Rhyl, was subsequently charged with attempted rape, sexual assault and assault by penetration.
He denied the offences but he was convicted after a trial at Manchester Crown Court. He appeared at the same court on 25 April when he was jailed for eight years. He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register.
Detective Constable Danielle Lynch, who led the investigation, said: “Rowbotham violated this woman in an horrific way, preying on her when she was asleep for his own sexual gratification.
“His appalling actions on this night have impacted on every aspect of her life, taking away her confidence and security and leaving her feeling anxious and depressed.
“However her courage in coming forward and reporting this matter shortly after it occurred allowed us to secure crucial forensic evidence which proved that Rowbotham committed these offences.
“I’d like to commend her for her bravery and support throughout this case. I hope that the prison sentence handed to Rowbotham will now allow her to look to the future as she continues to rebuild her life.”
Anyone who has been the victim of rape, sexual assault or another sexual offence or knows anyone who has been affected can contact Derbyshire police for support.
There is a dedicated Rape and Sexual Assault reporting tool on the police website which can be used report anonymously, without giving any personal details.
Alternatively, you can contact police using the following methods:
Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or phone – call 101.
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
The Derbyshire SARC provides free, confidential healthcare, and compassionate support for adults who have experienced any form of sexual assault. Their helpline is open 24 hours a day, every day of the year and can be contacted on 0300 223 0099. The SARC takes self-referrals, as well as referrals from professionals, and can make sure you get the help, support and guidance you need. Find out more at their website.
If you have been affected by a similar crime, whether recent or non-recent, and would like some support you can contact SV2 – a Derbyshire based organisation who support victims of sexual violence.
You can contact them online or via their advice line 01773 746 115 (open 8am – 5pm) regardless of whether you wish to report an incident to the police.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire police said: “In Derbyshire, we are clear that sexual abuse and sexual violence is completely unacceptable. We understand the lasting impact it can have on victim survivors and those around them and are committed to ensuring the service we provide continues to improve.
"Operation Soteria Bluestone is the national project to overhaul in how these offences are investigated, and Derbyshire has been working hard over the past year to make these changes and provide the best service for victims and survivors.
“Now you can have your say and help to shape how we investigate these crimes in the future. We are currently running an online survey giving survivors of rape or other sexual offences the chance to give feedback on their experience with the police.”
The online survey is completely anonymous and has been set up to help police understand the impact of the police process around these incidents.