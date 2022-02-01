Man wanted in connection with number of thefts in Buxton

The first incident occurred around 6.30am on January 8 at the Greggs store on Spring Gardens, when a bag was taken from the counter containing money belonging to the shop.

At 11.15am, a charity collection box which was behind the counter at Buxton Building Supplies on Charles Street was stolen. The collection box was later found discarded near Aldi.

The third incident happened at arund midday when a men entered Lubens on Hall Bank. A bag containing a large amount of money was stolen from a back room.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire police want to speak to the man pictured in connection with a number of thefts in Buxton

Police are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the offences.