Man wanted in connection with number of thefts in Buxton
Police investigating three thefts on the same day in Buxton have released an image of a man they would like to speak to.
The first incident occurred around 6.30am on January 8 at the Greggs store on Spring Gardens, when a bag was taken from the counter containing money belonging to the shop.
At 11.15am, a charity collection box which was behind the counter at Buxton Building Supplies on Charles Street was stolen. The collection box was later found discarded near Aldi.
The third incident happened at arund midday when a men entered Lubens on Hall Bank. A bag containing a large amount of money was stolen from a back room.
Police are keen to speak to the man pictured in connection with the offences.
Anyone who was in the area or any of the places involved at the times stated, or has any information, is asked to contact police, quoting the reference 22000013777 by calling 101 or via the online contact form at https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.