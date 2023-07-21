Wanted man Paul Connolly

Paul Connolly is wanted in connection with a number of alleged offences – including burglary and breaching a court order.

He is believed to be in the Buxton area and has links to the Manchester and Merseyside areas and members of the public are being urged not to approach him.

If you see Connolly police are asking you to contact them using the details below and mention reference 23*263275:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on our website: use our online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101

