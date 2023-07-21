News you can trust since 1852
Man wanted in connection with burglary believed to be in Buxton

A man wanted by police is believed to be in the Buxton area.
By Oliver McManus
Published 21st Jul 2023, 09:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 09:41 BST
Wanted man Paul ConnollyWanted man Paul Connolly
Paul Connolly is wanted in connection with a number of alleged offences – including burglary and breaching a court order.

He is believed to be in the Buxton area and has links to the Manchester and Merseyside areas and members of the public are being urged not to approach him.

If you see Connolly police are asking you to contact them using the details below and mention reference 23*263275:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on our website: use our online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website