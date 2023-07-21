Man wanted in connection with burglary believed to be in Buxton
Paul Connolly is wanted in connection with a number of alleged offences – including burglary and breaching a court order.
He is believed to be in the Buxton area and has links to the Manchester and Merseyside areas and members of the public are being urged not to approach him.
If you see Connolly police are asking you to contact them using the details below and mention reference 23*263275:
Website – police have crime reporting tools on our website: use our online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website