Man must pay over £600 after he smashed his ex’s kitchen window

A man has been ordered to pay over £600 after he smashed his ex-partner’s kitchen window.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, February 15, how Ian Sims, 54, smashed a window at his ex’s home on Duke Field, Middleton-by-Wirksworth, at Matlock.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “They had separated at the beginning of the year. She said he did not take the break-up very well.”

She added that the complainant had gone away for a few days but when she returned home she found a kitchen window had been smashed and there were keys on a mat and there was a note from Sims.

Mrs Hasland said the note was from the defendant and it stated that he was sorry he had smashed the window and he would pay for the damage, that he had cut his hand and that he had left keys for her.

Sims, of Arboretum Street, Normanton, Derby, admitted to police he had gone to the address and smashed the window.

He pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage after the incident on January 19.

The complainant stated that she is frightened to be in her own home and she wants a restraining order to be placed on Sims.

Defence solicitor Amie Godson said the note Sims had left had been non-threatening.

She added that he had wanted to contact his ex because he needed to get his passport from the property for photo ID for a new work role.

Magistrates sentenced Sims to a £323 fine and ordered him to pay £200 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also made subject to a two-year restraining order.