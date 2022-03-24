Man injured in unprovoked assault in Buxton

At about 10.45am on Thursday March 17, the 65-year-old victim was in Ashwood Park near the bowling green, when he was approached by a man who pushed him to the ground and kicked him several times.

The man who attacked him is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall and in his early or mid-30s. He is of medium and athletic build and had short dark hair. He was wearing an orange coat and baggy purple shorts over the top of dark coloured jogging trousers.

He also wore white trainers and black wireless ear buds.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered injuries following an unprovoked attack in Ashwood Park, Buxton

He had been seen in the area just before the assault, in the Morrisons car park. After the incident, he walked off in the direction of Spring Gardens.