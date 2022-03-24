Man injured in unprovoked assault in Buxton
A man has suffered injuries after an unprovoked attack in Buxton.
At about 10.45am on Thursday March 17, the 65-year-old victim was in Ashwood Park near the bowling green, when he was approached by a man who pushed him to the ground and kicked him several times.
The man who attacked him is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall and in his early or mid-30s. He is of medium and athletic build and had short dark hair. He was wearing an orange coat and baggy purple shorts over the top of dark coloured jogging trousers.
He also wore white trainers and black wireless ear buds.
He had been seen in the area just before the assault, in the Morrisons car park. After the incident, he walked off in the direction of Spring Gardens.
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police, quoting the reference 22000154556, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs.