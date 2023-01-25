News you can trust since 1852
Man hospitalised with 'serious facial injuries' following an assault in Buxton

A man needed hospital treatment for ‘serious facial injuries’ after being assaulted in Buxton.

By Lucy Ball
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 9:18am

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault which took place on Saturday January, 21 between 11pm and 11.30pm on the junction of Fairfield Road and Bakewell Road.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “A man has been left with serious facial injuries that required hospital treatment.”

Anyone who may have seen anything around that time is asked to contact the force on 101 quoting reference number 23000043009.

