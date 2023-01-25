Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault which took place on Saturday January, 21 between 11pm and 11.30pm on the junction of Fairfield Road and Bakewell Road.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “A man has been left with serious facial injuries that required hospital treatment.”

Anyone who may have seen anything around that time is asked to contact the force on 101 quoting reference number 23000043009.

