Man hospitalised after bus collision in Buxton which sees town centre road partially closed

A man was left with an arm injury after a collision with a bus in Buxton town centre.
By Lucy Ball
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 10:48 BST
Police tape around the bus which was involved in a collision with a person on Buxton's High Street. Pic submittedPolice tape around the bus which was involved in a collision with a person on Buxton's High Street. Pic submitted
A man was taken to hospital following a collision with a bus on the Market Place in Buxton just before 5.45am on Saturday August, 12.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “The road was partially closed to allow for initial enquiries but re-opened later that morning.

“The man suffered an injury to his arm that required hospital treatment but it is understood he will make a full recovery.”