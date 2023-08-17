Man hospitalised after bus collision in Buxton which sees town centre road partially closed

A man was left with an arm injury after a collision with a bus in Buxton town centre.

Police tape around the bus which was involved in a collision with a person on Buxton's High Street. Pic submitted

A man was taken to hospital following a collision with a bus on the Market Place in Buxton just before 5.45am on Saturday August, 12.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “The road was partially closed to allow for initial enquiries but re-opened later that morning.