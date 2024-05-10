Man faces attempted murder trial over stabbing of woman in Peak District village
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mark Taylor, 56, appeared at Derby Crown Court today (Friday) via video link from Nottingham Prison.
The defendant, wearing glasses with cropped hair and a grey prison jumper, entered no pleas today.
The court heard Taylor had already “admitted committing the act”, however Judge Martin Hurst told him “the issue is what your intention was”.
Taylor’s appearance today comes after a woman was stabbed at a house on Wheatlands Lane, Baslow, on February 15.
The woman, in her 50s, was taken to hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries but was later discharged.
Setting a trial date for August 5, Judge Hurst told Taylor: “The question the jury will be considering is whether you intended to kill her (the victim) or cause really serious bodily harm.”
Taylor, of Wheatlands Lane, Baslow, was remanded into custody. His trial is expected to last six days.