Derbyshire police have confirmed that a man from Stockport has today been charged with burgling a bakery in Buxton.

Officers were called to a report of a burglary at Greggs on Spring Gardens on Sunday, March 31. It is believed the property was broken into between 1.50am and 3.50am.

Anthony Parker of Lapwing Lane in Brinnington was due to appear at Tameside Magistrates Court today (April 2).