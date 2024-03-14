Man charged with the murder of a missing woman who vanished in High Peak two years ago

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Alex Taylor, 61, is set to appear at Manchester Crown Court today (Thurs) following Alisha Apostoloff-Boyarin’s mysterious disappearance. Alisha, from Ashton Under Lyne, Greater.Manchester, was 24 when she was reported missing by her grandmum on February 2, 2022.

CCTV later showed she had been a passenger in a gold-coloured VW Passat saloon car that went to the Bishop Auckland area, in County Durham, two weeks earlier, on January 14. And on January 17, eerie footage showed her holding a green supermarket basket next to a man wearing a surgical face mask and a hat.

Detectives said the 'vulnerable' young woman had used her bank card before leaving the store. She was last seen travelling in the same distinctive 2003 registered vehicle on January 22 - leaving Glossop towards Chapel-en-le-frith in Derbyshire.

24-year-old Alisha Apostoloff-Boyarin was reported missing in early February 2022.

Police had originally described the case as a missing person inquiry but later elevated it to a murder investigation. In March 2022, following multiple appeals, officers arrested a 59-year-old man on suspicion of murder, but he was later bailed pending further enquiries.

Today, Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team confirmed that Taylor had now been charged with Alisha’s murder. At the time of her disappearance, detectives working on the case said they feared she had come to “serious harm”.