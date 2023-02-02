Around 8.45pm on January 28 officers received a report of a car allegedly crashing into a wall on Woodhead Road, at the junction with Cemetery Road.

Officers attended and the driver was taken to hospital, but did not report any serious injuries.

Martin Dyson, of West Drive at Tintwistle, was arrested and charged with drink driving.

