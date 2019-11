A Buxton man has been charged after an incident involving a poppy wreath in the town.

Stephen Stewart, 70, 0f Macclesfield Road, has been charged with three public order offences, one of which is in relation to an alleged incident in which a poppy wreath was thrown on The Slopes.

The alleged incident occurred on The Slopes

He has been remanded in custody is is due to appear before magistrates in Chesterfield today (Wednesday).