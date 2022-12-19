News you can trust since 1852
Man attacked with glass bottle outside takeaway in Derbyshire town centre

A man was assaulted with a glass bottle outside a takeaway in a Derbyshire town at the weekend.

By Tom Hardwick
28 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Glossop Safer Neighbourhood Team are investigating reports that a male was assaulted with a glass bottle outside Norfolk Pizza, Norfolk Street between 3.30am and 4.00am on Saturday, December 17.

The suspect was described as wearing a black coat and black pants with curly medium length hair.

Officers with to speak with anybody who witnessed this incident, anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, and those with information about the suspect.

The assault took place between 3.30am and 4.00am on Saturday.
Derbyshire Police can be contacted using one of the below methods, quoting reference number 22000735779:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.