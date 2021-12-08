Man arrested in connection with sexual assaults in Buxton bailed

Detectives yesterday (Tuesday) arrested a man in his 30s in connection with the three offences. The man, who is from the Buxton area, has been bailed while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Josh Parker said: “I would like to first thank all those who have come forward with information in relation to these offences and I would urge anyone who has not already spoken to an officer to please do so quickly.

“There has been understandable concern in relation to these incidents and I want to reassure you that we are doing all we can to ensure the safety of women and girls in the town – and bring whoever is responsible to justice.

“High visibility patrols are continuing across the town and I would urge anyone who has concerns to speak to officers they may see.”

Anyone with any information CCTV, or dashcam footage regarding the incidents, is asked to contact the force quoting the reference 21000705684 by calling 101.

The dates and times of the incidents are:

*Saturday December 4 between 1am and 1.30am close to the junction of the A515 and Harpur Hill Road.

*Between 11.45pm on Friday November 19 and 12.30am on November 20 on Byron Street.