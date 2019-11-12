Man arrested in connection with poppy wreath incident in Buxton

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after an incident involving a poppy wreath in Buxton.

Officers became aware of the incident on the Slopes after a video circulated showing a man appearing to throw a poppy wreath over the weekend.

A 70-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

