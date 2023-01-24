There are 23 emergency bleed control kits being sent out to various locations in Buxton, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Whaley Bridge, New Mills, Glossop, Castleton, Hope, Bakewell, Matlock, Wirksworth, Matlock Bath, Hathersage and Ashbourne.

Each kit will be stocked with a range of items designed to help control a catastrophic bleed, and can be used by members of the public to help before the arrival of emergency services.

PC Lora Holdgate, one of Derbyshire Constabulary’s Licensing Officers, said: “These emergency bleed kits can be vital in serious life-threatening situations to help provide much needed assistance before the arrival of ambulance crews.

PC Lora Holdgate, one of Derbyshire Constabulary’s Licensing Officers with one of the new bleed kits. Pic submitted

“Whilst no one ever wants to be a situation where they may be needed, it’s reassuring to know that they are available across the area should there be an emergency where someone is suffering a catastrophic bleed.

“I’m really grateful to the Community Safety Partnerships in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales for their help in funding these kits which are another step in our work to keep people safe.”

Emergency bleed control kits were first introduced following the death of Daniel Baird in 2017. The 26-year-old was fatally stabbed after a night out in Birmingham.

After his death, his family set up the Daniel Baird Foundation Charity and launched the bleed control kits.

The kit was developed by the West Midlands Ambulance Service, leading consultants from the Trauma Network and the Daniel Baird Foundation to provide a kit of medical equipment that can be easily used by the public but can also control a catastrophic bleed.

The first kits in Derbyshire were installed in Derby city centre in 2021 as part of a pilot scheme, and it is hoped further funding can be secured to extend the scheme and install kits in more publicly accessible locations across the area.

The kits contain a trauma dressing, gauze dressing, chest seal, tourniquet, gloves and scissors.

The exact locations of the kits which will be distributed across the High Peak and the Derbyshire Dales will be revealed soon say police.