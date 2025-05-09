“Let’s support shops and our local community”: Appeal after groups ‘abusive’ towards staff in Buxton town centre

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th May 2025, 11:58 BST
Police have given out posters with a clear message to groups causing anti-social behaviour in Buxton.

Officers from Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) have received reports of groups of people ‘frightening staff and being abusive towards them’ in Buxton town centre.

Police have visited the are this week and handed out posters with a clear message to offenders saying that any abusive behaviour towards staff at local businesses will not be tolerated.

A spokesperson for Buxton SNT said: “The safer neighbourhood team has given out these posters to remind people that these incidents won’t be tolerated and will be reported to the police.

“Let’s support shops and our local community and help stop this behaviour!”

