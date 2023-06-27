At 10.50pm on Saturday, June 24, Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a serious collision at the A623 Tideswell crossroads.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that six teenagers and five adults had been seriously injured after being hit by a Tesla.

A Tideswell resident, who asked not to be named, said: “There was a huge emergency services presence there on the night. It was a horrific scene. We can only hope everyone makes a full recovery. It's just awful, it really is.”

Tyre marks can still be seen along the route.

Another local resident added: “I didn't see what happened but by all accounts it was an absolutely horrendous incident. We're all waiting for more details from the police today. Everyone's thoughts are with those affected and we hope the people who have been injured get better very soon, and whoever did this is brought to justice.”

The driver of the Tesla, who was detained at the scene, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving – as well as drink driving.

Following the collision a warrant was undertaken at a house in Tideswell where a quantity of class A drugs were found and the driver – a man in his 20s – was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The driver was also taken to hospital with serious injuries after the collision but has since been discharged. He was released on conditional bail as investigations continue.

Officers remain keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or those with any information that can help with their enquiries.

You can contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting reference number 23000389069:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101