Investigation into arson attack near Buxton after car set on fire
Officers investigating a suspected arson incident near Buxton are appealing for information.
Officers were called to reports that a vehicle was on fire on Dane Grove, Harpur Hill, just before 2 am on Tuesday, May 2.
Police officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, in particular anyone with CCTV that covers the street or dashcam from any vehicles in the area at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 23*263035
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.