Officers were called to reports that a vehicle was on fire on Dane Grove, Harpur Hill, just before 2 am on Tuesday, May 2.

Police officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, in particular anyone with CCTV that covers the street or dashcam from any vehicles in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 23*263035

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101