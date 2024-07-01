‘I won’t be intimidated’ says High Peak MP candidate after child killer painted on window

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are investigating criminal damage at Robert Largan’s office where the offenders painted the words ‘child killer’ and ‘zion’ on to his office window.

Staff for the High Peak MP candidate Robert Largan arrived at work to find the windows covered in graffiti this morning - Monday July, 1.

Mr Largan, who is currently standing at this year’s general election on Thursday as the Conservative Party candidate, said: “My staff are dedicated and work so hard to help local people.

“They don’t deserve to be subjected to this while they are just trying to do their jobs.

Robert Largan's office targeted by vandals who wrote 'child' killer' on his window. Photo submitted

“I want to thank local residents Bill and Barry, who came down to volunteer and help clean things up. I won’t be intimidated. I’ll keep standing up for High Peak.”

Mr Largan was assisted by two Whaley Bridge residents who saw the criminal damage at his Whaley Bridge office and wanted to help, one of them – Bill – is 84 years old.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Polcie said: “We have received reports of criminal damage at the office of Robert Largan in Market Street, Whaley Bridge.

“The incident was reported to us at 9.13am on Monday 1 July and investigations are ongoing.

“We will be reviewing CCTV as a matter of priority and officers will be speaking to Mr Largan about security.”

Anyone who has any information on the incident should contact Derbyshire Police quoting the reference 24*387196 via the force’s website, Facebook on X (Twitter) @DerPolContact