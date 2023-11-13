Hunt for woman who left injured New Mills cyclist after knocking him off his bike in hit and run
On Saturday November, 11 a road traffic collision occurred at the junction of the A624 Chapel Road and A6015 New Mills Road around 10.50am.
A spokesperson for New Mills Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “A cyclist was riding along Chapel Rd heading towards Glossop when a white car, no make or model known was turning off Chapel Road heading onto New Mills Road, as doing so they hit the passing cyclist, knocking him off his bike causing injuries to his leg.
“The female driver failed to stop and exchange details, we urge this lady to contact police.”
The police are now asking for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage in relation to the incident to contact the police.
Anyone with any information should call 101 or contact the police on their Facebook page quoting RTC 23000699153.