'Hope Valley is not a race track' - say officers after loud cars racing during bank holiday weekend
Police have issued an appeal following reports of nuisance vehicles with ‘loud exhausts’ racing in the Hope Valley during the bank holiday weekend.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:01 BST
Following the reports officers Hope Valley Police SNT have been monitoring traffic on Hathersage Road at Sickleholme.
A spokesperson for Hope Valley Police SNT said: “Loud exhausts and racing from stationary at traffic lights is not only dangerous but has a negative impact on the quality of life of local residents and animals.
“Please respect this community, the Hope Valley is not a race track!”