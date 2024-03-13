High Peak residents urged to stay vigilant amid spike in burglaries
On Monday, March 11, the Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team – supported by other officers – conducted proactive high-visibility patrols in the Hope Valley.
An SNT spokesperson said: “We have been stopping vehicles and checking their documents, as we are aware that criminals in the area use our local road networks to commit crime.
“Recently we have seen a rise in the number of burglaries and sheds or outbuildings being broken into, with many occurring in the early evening. We are asking residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity at the time.”