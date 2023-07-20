High Peak residents urged to be on their guard after spate of scam police calls

Criminals targeted the Buxton and Hope areas with calls on Monday 17 July claiming to be police officers. In one of the calls, made to a couple in Buxton, a man claiming to be a DC Jamie Sharing from the Met police told them that a man from their bank had been arrested and he needed their help as the arrested man had their account details.

The second incident saw a crook tell a woman that he had arrested a man claiming to be her grandson. When she began asking questions the scammer hung up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fortunately none of those contacted lost money as they became suspicious of the calls. If you receive such a call you should not give out any personal information and hang up the call immediately.

Police have had a spike in reports of fruad incidents. Image: Derbyshire Police

Often this type of call can be linked to courier fraud – and victims can lose tens of thousands of pounds. Victims of courier fraud will be encouraged to withdraw funds from their bank account or give bank cards to a courier, arranged by the ‘police officer’ making the call under the guise of ‘assisting with a police investigation’.

The police will never contact you asking for banking information or request that you withdraw money from an account to aid an investigation. Fraudsters often target areas where they know elderly or vulnerable people live

If you, or someone you know, receives a call of this nature, you are advised to contact police as soon as possible. They will then assess the area that is being targeted, alert the banks and endeavour to protect other local residents to prevent any financial loss.

Advertisement

On receiving a call of this nature please terminate the call, wait 5 minutes and ensure you can hear a dial tone before calling 101, to call your bank please use the number found on the back of your card. All reports of this nature also need to be reported to Action Fraud 0300 120 2040 or online https://www.actionfraud.police.uk/

Advertisement