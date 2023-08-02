High Peak man who had portrait of Hitler at home jailed after posting extreme racist and homophobic messages

Samuel Doyle came to the attention of officers from the Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands (CTPEM), after intelligence about his online activity was passed to them.

Enquiries by officers uncovered large number of posts made by a username linked to the 40-year-old. The posts called for the extermination of Jewish people, joked about killing members of the LGBTQI community and promoting Adolf Hitler.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following Doyle’s arrest in February 2022 at his home in Highfield Road, Glossop, officers uncovered more evidence of his Extreme Right-Wing views. His house was adorned with Nazi flags and fridge magnets, fascist and racist manifestos and books, and a portrait of Hitler.

Appearing at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, July 31, Samuel Doyle of Highfield Road, Glossop, was sentenced to three years in jail.

Following two no comment interviews, Doyle was charged with five counts of distributing or publishing written material to stir up racial hatred to which he pleaded guilty.

Appearing at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, July 31, Samuel Doyle was sentenced to three years in jail.

DI Chris Brett from CTPEM, said: “Freedom of speech is an important part of our shared British values – and something that is enshrined in law. However, those freedoms are not without limit and it clear that the views Samuel Doyle expressed online stepped well over the line into criminality. The posts he wrote are abhorrent – calling directly for violent action to be taken against a number of minority groups.

“Some may say that posting online is different to expressing these views in person but that is absolutely not the case. We have seen across the world how online posting of this nature has had serious ‘real world’ outcomes – including, sadly, fatalities. In recent years we have seen an increasing number of cases involving people who have been pulled into online hate speech and extremist views and I would urge people who are concerned about family, friends, or colleagues to come forward and report their behaviour.”