A former High Peak GP staff member has been ordered to pay £5,000 after stealing thousands of pounds over the course of three years.

Kim Allsopp’s deceit was uncovered after accountants for the surgery in Hartington found discrepancies in the accounts in September 2022.

When the books were reviewed it was found that £22,000 was missing – with no cash payments made for three years.

DC Gary Thomas said: “The impact of this crime has been enormous – but no more so than on staff at the surgery.

Allsopp, of Hartington, was eventually charged with fraud by abuse of position and acquiring, using, or possessing criminal property and at North East Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on 27 June she pleaded guilty to both charges.

“They put their trust in Allsopp, and she abused that trust for her own financial gain.

“Fortunately, there was no lasting impact on patient safety or confidence in the surgery because of the theft – but this was only through good fortune rather than any calculation on Allsopp’s part.

“This type of crime is not victimless, and the impact has been significant for all those involved.”

In October 2019 Allsopp took over the banking of the cash from payments for prescriptions and other items.

The 36-year-old updated the internal systems at the surgery stating the cash had been banked – when it had not.

She initially denied taking anything – maintaining she deposited the money but lost the receipts.

On Thursday July, 18 Allsopp was handed a 26-week jail sentence suspended for 12 months.