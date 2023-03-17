William Goodayle, was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on February 24.

Now he is behind bars his ex-partner has reached out to The Buxton Advertiser to tell her story and is happy to be named.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Helen Phillips got into a relationship with Goodayle in 2017 and says the controlling and coercive behaviour started soon after but she did not realise.

William Goodayle, 39 of Manchester Road, was sentenced to 15 months in prison and given a seven-year restraining order after being abusive to his ex-partner. Pic Derbyshire Police

The 42-year-old from Fairfield said: “The abuse was horrific, it was both mental and physical and I lost all my sense of self.

“It started off with small things when I went out with a friend he demanded to know who I was with and told him it was a female friend but when she saw some of her friends who were also out we had a group picture and he went mad because there were men in the picture.”Helen, who had two children when she met him, says her daughter was forbidden from having male friends.

Advertisement

She said: “He was a man who demanded respect and had to be obeyed.

Advertisement

“He got inside my head so much I stopped questioning his behaviour.”

Helen was abused mentally and physically by her ex-partner William Goodayle. Stock photo

Helen says she can not remember the first time he hit her but the abuse continued over their four-year relationship.

Advertisement

She said: “While I was pregnant with his son he kicked me in the stomach and dragged me across the room by my hair because he said I had disrespected him.

“He then poured the dog’s water bowl over my head and emptied the contents of the hover over me.

Advertisement

“He told me I was an embarrassment and to get in the shower.

Helen was abused mentally and physically by her ex-partner William Goodayle. Stock photo

Advertisement

“I went up to the shower and sobbed.

“It’s embarrassing to look back and see how I was but I didn’t see any other life. He manipulated me so much I believed what he was saying.”Helen says she lied to cover for the physical abuse which was happening.

She said: “He broke my nose and gave me two black eyes but I am a dog walker so I told people when they asked I fell over while walking.

Advertisement

“But now telling people the truth feels very liberating.”The turning point came when Goodayle insisted that Helen’s older children called him dad but when they refused he got angry.

Advertisement

Staff at Crossroads offer support to those suffering domestic abuse. Pic submitted

She said: “He sent me a picture of our son saying ‘say goodbye’ so I raced back home and he had locked me out and barricaded the back gate so I couldn’t get in.

“I pushed my way through the gate, took my son to a neighbour and went back and told him to leave.

“I finally found my courage.”Helen says it has been a long road since then but she finally feels free.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “I’m a shadow of the woman I was but with counselling I am turning a corner.”Helen is now trying to make positive memories in all the negative places she was controlled or abused.

She said: “He was a swimming teacher for young children so I find the smell of bleach very triggering as it reminds me of him coming home from work never knowing what mood he would be in."

CEO of Crossroads the domestic abuse charity for the High Peak, Vicky Bunnage said: “Although this client has come forward to tell her story I want to make it clear all our services are confidential.

“During the first lockdown we saw a 40 per cent increase in the domestic abuse cases we were dealing with and even we are still 15 per cent higher than we were pre-covid.

Advertisement

“We are here to help. It may be really difficult to leave and you think you can’t see a way but there is always a way.”

Advertisement

Temporary Detective Constable for Buxton, Victoria Atherton, said: “William Goodayle’s manipulation, violence and controlling behaviour has had an enormously damaging effect.

“He left his victim afraid to live in her home – a place that should be safe and secure. “Instead, it was a place of fear and anxiety.

“The offending he committed was insidious and robbed his victim of her independence and drove her away from family and friends.

Advertisement

“And such was the control Goodayle had over his victim that, despite the concerns of family, friends and colleagues, his victim could not tell them the truth of her situation for fear of the repercussions.

“This is not an unusual circumstance when it comes to victims of abuse due to the psychological hold that an abuser like Goodayle has over their victim.

Advertisement

“That control often continues even when relationships end and as can be seen in this case, can have long lasting effects on the victims mental and physical health.

“Breaking the cycle of abuse is hugely difficult and can take many attempts but I would urge anyone who sees their own situation mirrored in this story to seek help.

Advertisement

“I would like to commend the victim for her courage and fortitude for what has been a challenging and prolonged investigation. I hope the outcome and subsequent restraining order will offer the victim some reassurance and closure so that she can enjoy her family life free of abuse.

“Her determination and bravery should assure other victims of domestic abuse the police will protect them and robustly take action to prosecute their abusers.

“As a force we are clear this type of behaviour is not love – it is abuse. You do not have to live in fear and support from officers and partners is ready and waiting whenever you need it.”

Advertisement

Goodayle, 39 of Manchester Road, was sentenced to 15 months in prison and given a seven-year restraining order preventing him from going near Helen.

Advertisement

For those in an abusive relationship call the Derbsyhrie Domestic Abuse Helpline on 08000 198 668 or 999.