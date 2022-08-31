Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after 8.00pm on Sunday, August 28, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to attend two fires at Win Hill, near Bamford.

Crews from Glossop and Hathersage were deployed to the scene – with the fires believed to have been caused by unattended campfires.

The Hathersage Fire Station took to Facebook to vent their frustrations, with visitors to the Peak District still ignoring warnings surrounding campfires.

The area has become a hotspot for careless campers in recent weeks.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their post said: “Two incidents today, both on Win Hill, Bamford, despite all the coverage of the big fire! Two camp fires left unattended, also tents and rubbish left for someone else to tidy up. The penny is not dropping – when will it ever stop?”

This comes after a major blaze broke out in the same spot at the end of July – also caused by careless campers using a stove, despite warnings from the fire service.