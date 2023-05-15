Firefighters plead with Derbyshire visitors to help avoid wildfire after extinguishing BBQs at popular Peak District beauty spot
Fire crews have urged Peak District residents and visitors to help reduce the risk of wildfires – after being called to put out two BBQs at a beauty spot.
Just after 4.00pm on Sunday, May 14, fire crews from Glossop were called to attend two BBQs near the Woodhead Reservoir.
A spokesperson from Glossop Fire Station said: “The BBQs were extinguished and advice given to the groups. While we see the attraction, we urge you to bring a picnic instead and take notice of the public protection order banning naked flames.
“With the incoming high temperatures and the nice weather we have been having, we would like to put out a plea. If you see anyone with a fire or bbq in an open space like parks, grassland, moorland or woodland, please report it.
“We are at extremely high risk of wildfire and need to do our best to prevent it. No BBQs, no camp fires, no discarding of cigarettes.”
Police say a large moorland fire which took hold in Derbyshire in 2020 was started by people “gathering to have a barbecue”.
Crews from Glossop and Hyde were called to the fire just off the A628 Woodhead Pass in April 2020.
Detective Inspector Toby Fawcett-Greaves, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said the fire off the A628 Woodhead Pass is thought to have been caused by a BBQ which got out of control.
He said: “Moorland fires cause untold damage to the landscape and local wildlife – and while crews are tied up responding to such fires, they aren’t available to attend potentially life risk emergencies.