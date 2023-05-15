Just after 4pm on Sunday, May 14, fire crews from Glossop were called to attend two BBQs near the Woodhead Reservoir.

A spokesperson from Glossop Fire Station said: “The BBQs were extinguished and advice given to the groups. While we see the attraction, we urge you to bring a picnic instead and take notice of the public protection order banning naked flames.

“With the incoming high temperatures and the nice weather we have been having, we would like to put out a plea. If you see anyone with a fire or bbq in an open space like parks, grassland, moorland or woodland, please report it.

Firefighters called on residents and visitors to help avoid a potential wildfire.