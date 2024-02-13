Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simultaneous warrants were carried out at properties in Hadfield, Gamesley, Glossop and Chapel-en-le-Frith in the early hours of Thursday 25 January.

Officers discovered what they believe to be cannabis, a blank firing pistol, a gas-powered air pistol, a BB gun and a knife, which have been seized and made safe.

A 23-year-old man from Manchester was arrested in Glossop on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. A 29-year-old man was subsequently arrested on Wednesday 31 January on suspicion of possession of a firearm as part of the investigation. Both men have been questioned and bailed with conditions while enquiries continue.

The investigation is ongoing as part of a long-term operation to target serious and organised crime in the High Peak as part of Project Unity.

Project Unity brings together many different local agencies with the aim of working together to address the issues using the ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ method from the Home Office.

The ‘Clear’ approach will see intelligence-led police activity in the area, aiming to disrupt criminal groups and the supply of illegal drugs.

Detective Inspector Kane Martin of our Criminal Exploitation Team said: “Our work to target drug offences in the High Peak continues. While enquiries are ongoing, and further tests and examinations are taking place, I am pleased that we have been able to remove potentially harmful weapons off the streets.

DI Martin added: “Our message is clear- if you are suspected of being involved in criminality, we will investigate, and take further action as appropriate.

“We are very grateful to the support and information we receive from the community, and would encourage people to report to us any information they have around illegal drug supply in their neighbourhood.”

If you have any information on illegal drug supply, or any concerns about suspicious activity or drug misuse in your area, please contact Derbyshire Police.