Fewer suspects taken to court in Derbyshire than ever before

The charity Victim Support said the low proportion of criminal suspects charged across England and Wales threatens to undermine the entire criminal justice system.

Home Office figures show that of the 20,142 investigations concluded in Derbyshire between April and June, just 1,912 resulted in charge or summons – 9.5%.

This was down from 14.8% during the same three months in 2020, and the lowest level for the period since comparable records began in 2014.

Across England and Wales, the proportion of offenders charged or ordered to be in court fell over this period from 9.4% to 7.6%, which was also a record low for the quarter.

Victim Support said the low volume of suspects taken to court has been a "major issue" for a long time, and it has been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jeffrey DeMarco, assistant director at the support service for victims and witnesses of crime, added: “This has the real potential of seriously impacting victims’ security and wellbeing while also damaging trust and confidence in the wider criminal justice system.”

Stephanie Boyce, President of The Law Society of England and Wales, said the backlog means cases may take years rather than months to reach court.

She added: “Because memories fade over time, there is a risk that evidence given in court will not be as good as if cases were brought promptly, which may affect the outcome.”

Of the investigations closed in Derbyshire between April and June, 42% were for violence against the person – the most common type.

This was followed by theft offences (23%), and public order offences (13%).

A Government spokeswoman said changes in charge rates are likely to be the result of more crimes being recorded by police and forces taking on more complex cases which could take longer to resolve.

She added: “We kept the system moving in the most challenging of circumstances, but we are determined to do more to deliver change across the entire criminal justice system.