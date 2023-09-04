Edale Mountain Rescue attended seven incidents at the weekend, including a walker who took a six metre fall before losing consciousness.

The busy weekend started just before noon on Saturday when the Edale Mountain Rescue team were called to assist police with a search for a missing vulnerable person in the Eyam area.

At the scene handlers from Edale Mountain Rescue Team and Buxton Mountain Rescue Team worked alongside five Rescue Search Dogs. Drones were also used and after several hours of searching, good news came that the person had returned to their home and was safe.

As the team were regrouping from Eyam, Buxton Mountain Rescue Team requested their assistance at Ravensdale where a climber had taken a six-metre fall and had lost consciousness.

Edale Mountain Rescue were able to send eight of their team to help bolster numbers at Ravensdale. After treatment and packaging, the climber was lowered down the very steep and precarious slope to Ravensdale cottages for onward transport by land ambulance to the hospital.

Rescuers then had an even busier Sunday – with five incidents to attend. A joint call-out was initiated by the Buxton Mountain Rescue team, to a walker with a lower leg injury in the upper reaches of Grindsbrook. Two local Edale team members deployed immediately to the hill.

The rescue team also received a second call to reports of a person who had fallen from a height in the Hope area. Once the location was established, the team’s initial responding vehicle was quickly on the scene and team members began to treat the casualty for multiple injuries.

They were soon joined by additional team members and paramedics from East Midlands Ambulance Service. Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance also attended and the crew took over treatment of casualty. Due to the injuries and circumstances, it was decided to transport the casualty to the hospital via a land ambulance.

As Edale Mountain Rescue was concluding the previous incident, they were called to a fallen climber in the Goliaths Groove area of Stanage. Team members and an EMAS paramedic were soon on the scene to assess and treat the casualty.

After pain relief was administered rescuers evacuated the casualty with the assistance of a number of climbers down an interesting route from below the crag to the main track.

While team members were returning to base to replenish kit, they spotted a member of the public leaning heavily on their friend and looking unwell in a rural country lane. They stopped to assist with a patient suffering from a medical issue that required immediate assistance. Treatment was given until East Midlands ambulance service paramedic was quickly on the scene. A handful of team members assisted before returning to base.

