Elderly man hospitalised with serious injuries after two-car collision in High Peak village
An elderly man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash.
Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a two-car collision in Hallsteads, Dove Holes, at 11.10pm on Saturday, February 10.
The incident involved a red Peugeot 2008 and a black Audi A3. The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries – where he remains.
A force spokesperson added that enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident, and that no arrests have been made.