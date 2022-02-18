The last seven days

Drivers pulled over during the last seven days by Derbyshire Roads Police

Pictured below are all the drivers Derbyshire traffic cops have dealt with during the last week.

By Ben McVay
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:30 pm

Offences vary – from speed limit breakers and those who unwittingly put others at risk - to drug and drink drivers.

In one case a Chesterfield motorist was caught doing 95mph during an “urgent” trip to the tip.

1. Driver caught doing 95mph on "urgent tip run"

After pulling them over on the A61 Dronfield police tweeted: "Doing an "urgent tip run" is not an excuse to do 95mph. Ticket. #Fatal4"

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

2. Stolen Golf sold on cloned registration plates

Police recovered the car in Ripley. They tweeted: "Another case of buyer beware unfortunately. Nicked back in 2020 from the West Yorkshire area. Now recovered. #Crime #OpSublime"

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

3. Stoned driver stopped after poor driving on roundabout

After puling the driver over in Buxton police tweeted: "Stopped to find driver has just smoked a joint whilst carrying three mates. Positive @DrugWipeUK, arrested and blood sample obtained."

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

4. Driving on a flat tyre

The driver of this car was stopped in Somercotes "on a completely destroyed tyre". Police tweeted: "Normally only means one thing - drunk. "Also on cloned plates attempting to hide no licence or insurance. Arrested and charged. #Fatal4 #OpSublime"

Photo: Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit

