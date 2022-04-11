Driver hospitalised after crash on A6 in Whaley Bridge
A motorist was taken to hospital after a collision between a lorry and a car on the A6 this morning.
Monday, 11th April 2022, 2:49 pm
The collision led to the A6 being closed for just over two hours.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We were called before 7am today to a collision between a Mitsubishi Colt and a Renault lorry on the A6 close to the Bridgemont roundabout, Whaley Bridge.
"The Mitsubishi driver was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be serious. The road reopened at around 9am.”