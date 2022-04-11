Driver hospitalised after crash on A6 in Whaley Bridge

The collision led to the A6 being closed for just over two hours.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We were called before 7am today to a collision between a Mitsubishi Colt and a Renault lorry on the A6 close to the Bridgemont roundabout, Whaley Bridge.

"The Mitsubishi driver was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be serious. The road reopened at around 9am.”

The A6 near Whaley Bridge was shut for almost two hours after a collision involving a lorry and car this morning