A Derbyshire woman failed a roadside breath test after flipping over her car in the Peak District

Officers from Buxton attended the road traffic incident at Waterswallows, Buxton, on Saturday, August 27.

Upon arrival, officers saw a car flipped over to its side. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

A 41-year-old woman from Peak Dale, who was driving the car, failed the roadside breath test after blowing three times the legal alcohol limit and was taken to custody.