A motorist crashed into railings on a Buxton road and then fled the scene.

A black Audi crashed into railings on Fairfield Road in the early hours of Thursday November, 30. Photo submitted

Police are hunting for the motorist who fled the scene leaving their car all smashed up.

A witness who saw the aftermath of the collision, but did not want to be named said: “Whoever wrote this Audi off on Fairfield Road absconded fast after crashing.

“Luckily nobody was walking on the path at the time as they were going at some speed.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We were called to a collision in Fairfield Road, Buxton, at 12.25am on Thursday November, 30.

The collision involved a black Audi A5 which had collided with some railings.

“The driver left the scene without leaving their details.

“Investigations into the collision are ongoing.”