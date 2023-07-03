News you can trust since 1852
Dramatic pictures following High Peak car fire - with two cars ‘well alight’

Two car crash ‘evolved’ into vehicle fire which was well alight says High Peak firefighters.
By Lucy Ball
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:22 BST

Firefirghters from Whaley Bridge, Chapel-en-le-Frith and New Mills all attended a car fire on Wednesday June, 28 in Long Hill.

A spokesperson for Whaley Bridge Fire Station posted a statement about the fire yesterday, Sunday July, 2.

It said: “Whaley Bridge was mobilised to a car fire on Long Hill. Whilst travelling to the incident our control room informed us that this was a two-car road traffic collision which had evolved into a vehicle fire.”

Three firefighter crews were called to tackle a two car collision which evolved into a vehicle fire. Pic Whaley Bridge Fire Station.Three firefighter crews were called to tackle a two car collision which evolved into a vehicle fire. Pic Whaley Bridge Fire Station.
On arrival the crew from Whaley were met by two cars which were ‘well alight’.After a 'Make pumps 3 message' Chapel and New Mills arrived to assist with the incident.

In total crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets and the prima foam unit to extinguish the fire.

The East Midlands Ambulance Service attended and provided care to two casualties with minor injuries.

Three firefighter crews were called to tackle a two car collision which evolved into a vehicle fire. Pic Whaley Bridge Fire Station.Three firefighter crews were called to tackle a two car collision which evolved into a vehicle fire. Pic Whaley Bridge Fire Station.
Three firefighter crews were called to tackle a two car collision which evolved into a vehicle fire. Pic Whaley Bridge Fire Station.Three firefighter crews were called to tackle a two car collision which evolved into a vehicle fire. Pic Whaley Bridge Fire Station.
