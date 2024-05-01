Dog attack at Buxton farm sees four sheep killed – as police launch investigation into deaths
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are investigating an incident that saw four ewes killed on a farm at Hardy Barn Lane, Buxton.
The ewes died between April 15 and 16, and officers believe they were killed by either one dog or multiple dogs.
READ THIS: Police appeal after man assaulted along busy Chesterfield A-road following incident involving drivers
If you have any information that can aid the investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting crime reference number 24000238188:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.