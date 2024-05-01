Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Derbyshire Rural Crime Team are investigating an incident that saw four ewes killed on a farm at Hardy Barn Lane, Buxton.

The ewes died between April 15 and 16, and officers believe they were killed by either one dog or multiple dogs.

If you have any information that can aid the investigation, contact the force using one of the methods below – quoting crime reference number 24000238188:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101