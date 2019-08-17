Derbyshire police want to speak to these men

Derbyshire police have released an image of two men they want to speak to as part of an investigation into the theft of motorcycles.

Four Honda motorbikes and a range of sockets, drills and tools were stolen from an outbuilding on Marple Road, Chisworth, at around 4am on July 20 and a Lexmoto motocycle was stolen from Albion Road, New Mills, at around 9.50pm on July 19.

Get in touch with police if you recognise these men.

MORE: People rescued from house fire

They may be connected to a scrap metal theft on Vaughan Road, Whaley Bridge, at 7am on July 12, an attempted burglary on Town Lane, Charlesworth, between midnight and 6am on July 20 and the theft of goods from lorries at a yard in Glossop between 2pm and 2.30pm on August 4.

A white transit van has been seen in the area of these incidents and police would like to speak to the men in the image.

Anyone with any information which could help the police should call 101, quoting reference number 19*411080 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Paula Doyle.

MORE: The 11 best seaside towns you can visit by train this summer