Derbyshire police seize car in High Peak as driver has no license or insurance
A driver confessed he shouldn’t have been on the road when stopped by officers in a village in the High Peak yesterday.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:05 GMT- 1 min read
On Sunday, March 19, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit were patrolling Birch Vale area when officers noticed a car with a defective headlight.
After being pulled over by officers, the driver immediately confessed he shouldn't be driving as he had no insurance and only provisional driving license.
The car was seized from the driver and he was reported for driving without insurance and without a licence.