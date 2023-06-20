News you can trust since 1852
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report

Derbyshire police launch murder investigation after woman found dead at a house in High Peak

Derbyshire police have launched a murder investigation after a woman was found dead at a house.
Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 20th Jun 2023, 08:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 08:06 BST

The woman in her 20s was found dead by paramedics at a house in Greenbank, Hadfield, near Glossop, after the North West Ambulance Service was called just after 4pm on Sunday. The woman’s family have been informed of her death

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder – while a woman in her 50s has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They both remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

Police said that is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public, however detectives want to hear from anyone who may have any information that can assist with their enquiries.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who may have any information that can assist with their enquiries.Detectives want to hear from anyone who may have any information that can assist with their enquiries.
Detectives want to hear from anyone who may have any information that can assist with their enquiries.
Most Popular

Anyone who may be able to assist is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 23*373737 and can call officers on the 101 police number.