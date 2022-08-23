Derbyshire police join appeal in hunt for murder suspect who could be anywhere in the country

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Bellfield is wanted on suspicion of the murder of Thomas Campbell in Tameside last month.

Greater Manchester Police described the 28-year-old as “a dangerous individual” and have warned the public not to approach him but to call 999.

Derbyshire Constabulary has now joined a growing number of forces which have shared information to help further the police appeal to locate Bellfield.

Greater Manchester Police has issued an urgent appeal to locate John Bellfield. Picture: GMP

A statement released to Twitter from Derbyshire Constabulary, which linked to the original GMP appeal, read: "Officers at @gmpolice are appealing for help to trace this man in connection with a murder investigation.

“Have you seen him or do you have any information on where he might be? If you can help, please contact them on the details in the tweet below.”

Thomas Campbell, 38, was found dead at an address on Riverside in Mossley, Greater Manchester at around 10.30am on July 3.

Detectives had launched a murder probe into what they believe to be a "targeted and deliberate" attack and have charged three people in connection with the death.

Bellfield is from the Openshaw area of Manchester, and is also believed to have links to Lancashire but could be anywhere in the UK.

GMP said: “Do not approach Bellfield and if you see him call 999. We are actively seeking his arrest and ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts contacts us immediately.